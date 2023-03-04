Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,674 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $12,630,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $13,630,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $8,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.