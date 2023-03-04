Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 232.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,495 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $130.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

