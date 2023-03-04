Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

