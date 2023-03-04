Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $50.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.