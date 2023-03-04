Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,652,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,449,000 after purchasing an additional 513,317 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,231,000 after acquiring an additional 538,337 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.44. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.75.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

