Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

CVCO stock opened at $293.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $299.36.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

