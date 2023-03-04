Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,082 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 33.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 51.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

