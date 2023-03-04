Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,382 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,023,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,572 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

