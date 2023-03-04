Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

