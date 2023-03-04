Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

