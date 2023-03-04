Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

DOC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

