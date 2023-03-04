Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 83,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $870,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

