Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,816.92 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,234.73 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,012.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,115.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.