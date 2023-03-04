Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,535 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,329,000 after purchasing an additional 605,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 311,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 268,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

