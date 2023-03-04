Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,216 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,938 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $20,734,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $138.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

