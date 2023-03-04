Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in AptarGroup by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

