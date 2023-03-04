Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 689.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

