Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.51 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

