ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,774 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,446,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,828,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

