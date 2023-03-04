ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 28,018 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 162.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after buying an additional 451,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 247,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $539.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

