ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $200,000 Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRBY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $277,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 66.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $114,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $81,870.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,684.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.98. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

WRBY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

