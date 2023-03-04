ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $217,000 Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

AMCX opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $975.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Featured Stories

