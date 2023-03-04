eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 305.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in eXp World by 393.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in eXp World by 18.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,284,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,056,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 127,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

