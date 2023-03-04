Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 132.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 71,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,382,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 501.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day moving average is $166.82. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

