First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

