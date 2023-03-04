Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $550.66 million, a P/E ratio of -172.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

