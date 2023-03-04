Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.38. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

