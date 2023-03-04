Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,883.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,911.7% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,018.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 69,925 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,805,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,970.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,209,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,447.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 485,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 453,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

