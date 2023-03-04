Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after acquiring an additional 126,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,583,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 129,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

