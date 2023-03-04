GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

