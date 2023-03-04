Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,601 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 980,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 767,231 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 276,432 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 573,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 167,029 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $788.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

