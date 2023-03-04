Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $204.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.