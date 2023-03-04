Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $220.95 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.97.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $119,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,439,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,473 shares of company stock worth $65,870,969 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

