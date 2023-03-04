Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

