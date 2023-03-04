Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,055 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2,851.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

