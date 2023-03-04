Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE OVV opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

