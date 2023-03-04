Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,990 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

