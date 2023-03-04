Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

