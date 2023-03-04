Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $124,000 Stock Position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,013 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Volta were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Volta by 327.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,342,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 4,093,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Volta by 70.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,589 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Volta by 6.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,924,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 254,869 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Volta by 6.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 69,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Volta by 331.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 834,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Volta Stock Performance

Volta Company Profile

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Volta Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

