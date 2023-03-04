Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $128,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,880 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,475,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

CL opened at $73.95 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

