Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $130,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after acquiring an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $121.74.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

