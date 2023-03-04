Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $139,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,724 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR opened at $45.98 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

