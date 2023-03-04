Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $142,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 78,100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $220.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.