Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $47,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 588.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 387,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in H&R Block by 29.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in H&R Block by 372.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 51,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in H&R Block by 4,439.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 82,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&R Block Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

HRB opened at $36.12 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.