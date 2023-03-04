Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in MSA Safety by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $135.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

