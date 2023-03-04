Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $134,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 540.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCS stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

