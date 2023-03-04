Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $72,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

LMND stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

