Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $96,000 in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ADN opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Advent Technologies Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

