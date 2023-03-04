Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $96,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares in the last quarter.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (DCRDW)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.