Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $96,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares in the last quarter.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

