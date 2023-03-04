Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Further Reading

